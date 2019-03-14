Another K-Pop star quit the industry over hidden webcam porn, in a spiraling sex scandal that has claimed 3 artists in a week

caption Yong Jun-hyung in his music video for “Go Away.” source 1theK/YouTube

A third K-Pop star quit the music business on Thursday, part of a spy cam sex scandal which has brought the the genre to its knees.

Yong Jun-hyung left his band, Highlight, and admitted to watching a secretly-recorded video of fellow star Jung Joon-young having sex with a woman.

Jung admitted to filming 10 women he slept with without permission on Wednesday, which he shared on a chat room of which Yong was a member.

On Sunday, Big Bang star “Seungri” was charged by police with supplying prostitutes to high-end foreign investors. He quit the band on Monday.

So-called spy cam porn is a huge problem in South Korea, and led to 6,000 arrests in 2017 alone.

A third K-Pop star has quit the scene after he was implicated in a spy cam sex video scandal which has ended the careers of two stars already.

Yong Jun-hyung quit the his band, called Highlight, on Thursday and admitted to watching a secretly shot video of fellow star Joon Jung-young having sex with a woman.

“I received a video from Jung and did have inappropriate conversations,” Yong said in the caption of an Instagram post showing a black square. “All these behaviors were extremely unethical, and I was stupid.”

caption Yong Jun-hyung. source YouTube/1theK

Jung Joon-young, lead singer of the band Drug Restaurant filmed himself having sex with 10 separate women without their consent – actions to which he confessed on Tuesday, TV network SBS reported.

“I admit to all my crimes. I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chat room, and while I did so I didn’t feel a great sense of guilt,” the 30-year-old said in a statement.

He posted the videos on a chat room on KakaoTalk, which contained at least one other fellow star, Yong. On the chat men joked about drugging and raping women, SBS said.

Speaking outside a police station in Seoul on Thursday, Jung told media: “I feel very sorry for causing concern to the people and will faithfully undergo an investigation, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Jung and Yong were only caught out because Korean police were already investigating another K-Pop megastar over separate report of illegal activity.

Police began an investigation into Big Bang star “Seungri” – real name Lee Seung-hyun – on January 28, after a reported sexual assault at a nightclub called Burning Sun in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Seungri was PR director of the club.

caption Seungri speaks to press outside a police station on March 6, 2019. source YouTube/KOCOWA TV

During the police investigations, police discovered the sex videos and a chat room. Police said that Seungri spoke about his work securing prostitutes on a chat room in 2015 and 2016.

Seungri was charged by police with supplying prostitutes to high-end foreign investors. Prostitution is illegal in South Korea. He quit his band on Monday, but denied the sexual-bribery allegation.

Seungri is nicknamed South Korea’s “Great Gatsby” due to his extravagant lifestyle.

caption Seungri, pictured in the music video for his solo single “Where R U From.” source YouTube/BigBang

So far it appears the chat room was not the same one Jung and Yong discussed the spy camera footage on.

So-called spy cam porn is a huge problem in South Korea, and has led to 6,000 arrests in 2017 alone.

Read more: South Korean K-pop company dived 14% after one of its stars was charged with supplying prostitutes

In a separate departure on Thursday, K-Pop star Choi Jong-hoon became the fourth star to retire this week, though his departure was seemingly not related to a sex scandal.

He quit the band FT Island after chat messages suggested a police official helped him hide a drunk driving incident, the Yonhap news agency said.