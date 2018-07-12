K-pop stars from Girls’ Generation and EXO are collaborating with a Singaporean brand to release limited edition sneakers

K-pop stars have collaborated with a Singaporean sneaker brand to create unique sneakers. SM Entertainment

Popular K-pop groups Girls’ Generation and EXO are partnering with a local sneaker brand to design limited edition shoes, SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday (July 11).

The footwear will launch officially on August 16 on Ysneakers, a new online brand that offers customers fully customisable and made-to-order sneakers.

Girls’ Generation members Taeyeon, Sunny, Yuri and Hyoyeon; as well as EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have designed two pairs.

The artists involved selected the colour of leather used as well as the pattern, SM Entertainment said.

1000 pairs of each design will be available across the globe for pre-order starting July 25, with prices ranging from S$475 ($349) to S$571.

Additionally, the range of sneakers also come with special gifts. Customers who purchase a Girls’ Generation design will receive an exclusive photo card. Those who purchase the EXO design will get a photo reel of the behind-the-scenes design process.

Buyers will also get their hands on an exclusive wooden shoe tree and a warranty card printed with the signatures of the artists involved.

The project is a collaboration between Ysneakers and Astell & Aspr, a digital lifestyle brand under SM Entertainment.

To see a teaser of the process of the artists designing the sneakers, take a look at this video: