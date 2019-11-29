2 K-pop stars were jailed for raping a drunk, unconscious woman in a scandal that showed the industry’s dark underbelly

caption A composite image showing performances from Choi Jong-hoon and Jung Joon-young. source YouTube/KBS World TV/gdyong8 지디영8/

Two K-pop stars were found guilty of gang raping drunk, unconscious woman by a South Korean court.

Jung Joon-young, formerly of group Drug Restaurant, was sentenced to six years in prison, while Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of group FT Island, was sentenced to five years.

Jung was also charged with filming sex with women without their knowledge and sharing the footage. He confessed in March to filming sex with 10 women without their consent and sharing the footage online.

The scandal was uncovered as part of a wider investigation into another K-pop star, and come as a number of incidents harm K-pop’s goal of having a squeaky-clean image.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two K-pop stars have been sentenced to jail for gang raping a drunk, unconscious woman.

Jung Joon-young, a singer-songwriter and the former lead singer of group Drug Restaurant, was sentenced to six years in prison, while Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of group FT Island, was sentenced to five years by a South Korean Court.

Jung, 30, was also charged with filming sex videos with a number of women without their knowledge and sharing the footage, Reuters reported.

Seoul Central District Court in South Korea said in a statement on Friday that the stars were convicted of committing “special quasi-raping,” which occurs when multiple people collaborate to have illicit sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or unable to resist, according to CBS News.

Both men will also have to do 80 hours of sexual violence courses, and are now banned from working with children, the BBC reported.

The judge, Kang Seong-soo said Jung raped women who were “drunk and unable to resist, filmed them nude and having sex, then spread it on a group chat”.

caption Jung Joon-young arrives at a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in March 2019 for questioning about allegations of sharing sexual videos. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

“We can’t imagine the pain the victims might have felt who found out later,” he said, according to the BBC.

The court also said that Choi, 30, “did not feel remorse after mass-raping drunken victims,” the BBC reported.

It said that both stars were in online chat groups that joked about drugging and raping when, the outlet reported.

Jung confessed in March to filming himself having sex with 10 women without their consent, as part of a scandal that has rocked the K-pop world, which tries to project a clean image.

“I admit to all my crimes. I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chat room, and while I did so I didn’t feel a great sense of guilt,” the 30-year-old then said in a statement.

He did then say that the sex was consensual.

He posted the videos on a chat room on KakaoTalk, an instant messaging service.

caption Choi Jong-Hoon arrives at a Seoul police station in 2019. source Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Yong Jun-hyung, another K-pop star, left his band in March and admitted to watching the videos. He then said on Instagram: “I received a video from Jung and did have inappropriate conversations.”

Jung and Yong were only caught out because Korean police were already investigating another K-pop megastar over separate report of illegal activity.

Police began investigating Big Bang star “Seungri” – real name Lee Seung-hyun – in January, after a reported sexual assault at a nightclub called Burning Sun in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Seungri was PR director of the club.

Police then discovered the sex videos as well as him talking online about securing prostitutes, leading him to be charged by the police.