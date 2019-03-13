A K-Pop superstar dramatically quit the music business over secret sex videos he made, amid a growing sex and prostitution scandal rocking the scene

caption Jung Joon-young’s band Drug Restaurant, in their music video for “Mistake.” Jung is in the middle. source YouTube/1theK

A K-Pop superstar quit the music business, the latest departure after a string of scandals which is rocking the multi-billion dollar scene.

Jung Joon-young, the frontman of Drug Restaurant, admitted Tuesday to secretly filming himself having sex with multiple women, and posting it online.

On Sunday another K-Pop star, Seungri from the band Big Bang, was charged with supplying prostitutes to foreign investors in Seoul.

So-called spy cam porn is a huge problem in South Korea, and has led to 6,000 arrests in 2017 alone.

A second K-Pop idol has quit the industry after he admitted to filming secret sex videos, part of a wider sex and prostitution scandal rocking the scene.

Jung Joon-young, a solo artist and also and lead singer of the band Drug Restaurant, admitted to filming himself having sex with multiple women without their consent on Tuesday.

“I admit to all my crimes. I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chat room, and while I did so I didn’t feel a great sense of guilt,” the 30-year-old said in a statement.

caption Jung in his music video for “Spotless Mind.” source YouTube/Stone Music Entertainment

Jung was charged by police on Tuesday “in relation to allegations of spreading illegally taken videos,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said. Police will question him on Thursday.

Jung also apologized in the statement: “More than anyone else, I apologize to the women who have experienced great suffering due to my actions.”

South Korea continues to undergo an epidemic of explicit secret camera footage, known as “molka,” being shared online. Activists, marches, police campaigns, and new laws, has done little to stem the phenomenon.

caption Jung, wearing a white sweatshirt, filmed arriving in Seoul on Tuesday the day before he admitted he filmed himself having sex and posted it on a chat room. source YouTube/魔方全媒

Police in South Korea arrested more than 6,000 people in 2017 over offenses like hiding secret cameras under toilet seats, in changing rooms, in pens, in watches, and in bedrooms.

In 2018, 400,000 people signed a petition demanding that police properly investigate all allegations of secret camera footage. The offence is now punishable by a 10 million won fine ($8,830) or a prison term of up to five years.

caption An example of secret camera footage from South Korea. source BBC

Jung’s case came to light as police were investigating another potential crime involving a K-Pop megastar.

On Sunday, police charged Big Bang boy band member Seungri with soliciting prostitutes for high-end foreign investors at a club in Seoul’s luxury Gangnam district, of which he was PR director.

At the Burning Sun nightclub, VIPs were also allegedly sent images of drugged, unconscious women with messages from staff saying they were “ready” for them, according to one customer.

caption Jung in his music video for “Spotless Mind.” source YouTube/1toK

Police said Seungri and Jung were members of chat rooms on the website KakaoTalk where hidden camera footage of women having sex was shared, and discussions of procuring prostitutes took place.

South Korean TV Network SBS was first to report allegations that Jung made sex videos and shared them online in 2015 and 2016.

Jung’s employer, MAKEUS Entertainment, terminated his contract on Wednesday.

K-Pop is a huge part of South Korea’s economy, with boy band BTS worth more than $3.6 billion to the country every year.