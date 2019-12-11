K-Pop Twitter set abuzz with 102 Million Tweets about 2019 MAMA, ranking #1 on Twitter real-time trends across 46 countries

2019 MAMA ranked #1 on

Twitter across 46 countries, with the highest Tweet volumes coming from South

Korea, the United States of America (USA), Japan, Southeast Asia and Latin

America

3 million people tuned in to watch 2019 MAMA Red Carpet Live

and #TwitterBlueRoom

‘Thank You stage’

K-Pop fans around the world were treated to exclusive,

never-seen-before videos on Twitter from K-Pop artists/bands, including popular Red Carpet 360 cameras

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 11 December

2019 – Twitter and Mnet Asian Music Awards

(MAMA), the biggest K-pop award show in the world, joined hands again to engage

K-Pop fans worldwide on Twitter for the #2019MAMA event. From exclusive content from K-Pop artists/bands

leading up to the event, to Red Carpet livestreams during the event, K-Pop fans

globally generated 102 million Tweets,

using hashtags such as #2019MAMA, #MAMARedCarpet, and #MnetAsianMusicAwards. Conversations about 2019

MAMA were measured from October 24th when voting commenced to December 4th the

day after the event.

(▲ 2019 MAMA Worldwide Tweets Heatmap)

On December 4th, 21 million Tweets were generated across the world during

the event. Furthermore, the 2019 MAMA hashtags such as #2019MAMA and #MAMARedCarpet were top-trending on Twitter

live trends across 55 countries including Canada, France, Argentina, Kuwait,

and Egypt. In particular, 2019 MAMA related hashtags emerged as the #1 Twitter

real-time trend in 46 countries, while the highest Tweet volume came from South

Korea, USA, Japan, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

The top ten countries with

the most Tweets related to 2019 MAMA were:

Korea United States of America Indonesia Thailand Japan Philippines Argentina Mexico Brazil Malaysia

The hashtag #MAMAVOTE, which was used by fans

worldwide to vote for the 2019 MAMA World Wide Choice, was the most used

hashtag for 2019 MAMA, generating 69

million Tweets since voting commenced on October 24th.

The top ten hashtags used on

Twitter during 2019 MAMA were:

The 2019 MAMA Red Carpet and #TwitterBlueRoom ‘Thank You

stage’ were

also live streamed on Twitter, drawing a combined audience of 3 million

viewers. Additionally, K-Pop fans were treated to multiple Twitter-exclusive

content from their favourite bands and artists, such as the popular Red Carpet 360 cameras and a #TwitterBlueRoom ‘Thank You

stage’ which

featured backstage interviews of artists after receiving their awards.

BTS’ video Tweet from the Red Carpet 360 camera was the most retweeted

Tweet from 2019 MAMA, ranking #1 by fans around the world. Posted on the

official MAMA Twitter account (@MnetMAMA), the Tweet received 140,000 Retweets and 300,000

likes, and a total of 2.2 million views.

Embeddable Tweet URL: https://twitter.com/MnetMAMA/status/1202167772865654785

It was an all-star line-up at 2019

MAMA, including boy bands GOT7 (@GOT7Official), MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX), BTS (@BTS_twt), and SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17); girl bands MAMAMOO (@RBW_MAMAMOO) and TWICE (@JYPETWICE); singer Chungha (@CHUNGHA_MNHent), and international superstar Dua

Lipa (@DUALIPA).

Twitter delivered many opportunities for K-Pop fans across the world to

be part of the 2019 MAMA ceremony, to find out what’s happening in real-time,

and to talk about it with other K-Pop fans. If you want to relive the exciting

experience, you can visit the official MAMA Twitter account (@MnetMAMA).

