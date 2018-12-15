These $110 ‘gamer shoes’ from K-Swiss are made to be kicked off without using your hands

source K-Swiss

K-Swiss is creating a pair of shoes aimed at video game players.

The main selling point: Being able to quickly kick them off.

They cost $110 and are expected to launch in mid-2019.

How much would you pay for a pair of performance gaming shoes? What are “gaming shoes”?

K-Swiss is attempting to answer both questions with a new line of knit sneakers, dubbed the “Icon Knit,” that are specifically designed, “for superior fit and comfort.” But not just anyone’s fit and comfort – these sneakers are aimed at the lucrative esports audience.

If the debut video for the shoes is any indication, K-Swiss envisions smartphone esports players wearing these shoes while traversing the world (seen above). To that end, K-Swiss is teaming with esports organization Immortals on branding the shoes.

Here’s a closer look:

caption The “Icon Knit” shoes from K-Swiss are getting a gamer-centric version in mid-2019, according to K-Swiss. source K-Swiss

That still leaves some lingering questions: What makes a “gamer” shoe? Aren’t games played while seated, often at home, without shoes on? K-Swiss says they’re defined by “the ability to quickly kick the shoes off hands-free,” according to Bloomberg.

That’s right: These shoes are intended to perform best when they’re not being worn.

K-Swiss showcased the shoes in an announcement video, which you can see right here: