K-Swiss just dropped a new line of $70 shoes designed specially ‘for CEOs’ — take a look at ‘The Startup’ collection

source K-Swiss

Shoe-maker K-Swiss unveiled a new line of sneakers this month.

“The Startup” collection features three new shoe designs specifically made “for CEOs.”

K-Swiss says shoes from The Startup collection are built for travel and versatility, and are built with “conscious” materials.

K-Swiss this month unveiled a new line of shoes that are specifically designed for CEOs.

“First impressions count. These sneakers are purpose-built for the hustle, the grind, the journey of building your business and brand,” K-Swiss says on its website.

“Whether you’re in the office, entertaining a client or running through the airport, you’re never clocked out and constantly on your feet. Here is your versatile shoe, blending all-day comfort with sophisticated style.”

Take a look at K-Swiss’ new “Startup” collection.

K-Swiss’ “The Startup” collection features three types of shoes, for both men and women.

The “Risk” shoe features a black-and-white pattern with full-grain leather on top.

The “Vision” show also features full-grain leather on top, but it’s a brown, nutmeg color on top of the white sole.

Finally, the “Ambition” sneaker features nubuck leather, which looks and feels a lot like velvet, in a gray-and-white pattern.

All shoe designs in “The Startup” collection have a traditional lace-up tongue for “security,” and a side zipper for “easy access.” This is so you can get “through airport security with ease,” and kick your shoes off easily while you’re in the air.

K-Swiss says it built these shoes to be versatile, so you can wear these shoes in meetings, while traveling, or if you just want to hang out with your co-workers after a long day.

No matter which style or size you buy, these shoes cost $69. K-Swiss says it’s able to keep prices low as these shoes are only sold through its website.

“By cutting out the middle man, we pass those savings onto you, and you end up with a $120 sneaker for just $69,” K-Swiss says. “As we like to say, these are priced for the struggle.”

K-Swiss even offers a breakdown of how much it costs to make one of these shoes, in what it calls “Transparent Pricing.”

K-Swiss also says its shoes are built with premium and “conscious” materials. It’s all about sustainability: The company used recycled rubber for the soles, recycled cotton for the laces, and mesh created from recycled plastic water bottles.

You can only buy “The Startup” shoes directly from K-Swiss’ website.

