Kacey Musgraves brought the no-shirt trend to the red carpet in a pastel pantsuit inspired by The Powerpuff Girls

Kacey Musgraves wore a pastel pantsuit for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

She wore a colorful blazer and matching flared trousers from Christian Cowan’s collection inspired by The Powerpuff Girls.

Musgraves wore the blazer unbuttoned for a touch of the “no shirt” trend that stars like Miley Cyrus and Emilia Clarke have made popular.

Kacey Musgraves has made quite a splash in the music industry ever since taking home the Grammy for album of the year in February, and now she’s making a big splash on the red carpet.

The “High Horse” singer attended the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday wearing a sleek pantsuit that put a pastel twist on the “no-shirt” trend.

Musgraves went with a colorful blazer and matching flared trousers from designer Christian Cowan’s collection that was inspired by The Powerful Girls.

All three of the iconic characters’ colors were represented in the ensemble’s ombre design, which made its runway debut back in March.

caption The pantsuit made its runway debut in March. source Presley Ann/WME IMG/Getty Images

Musgraves put her own touch on the outfit by wearing her blazer unbuttoned, which brought a touch of the “no-shirt” trend to the red carpet. The trend essentially involves wearing a blazer without a shirt underneath, and everyone from Miley Cyrus to Emilia Clarke has put their signature spin on the look.

caption Both Miley Cyrus and Emilia Clarke have brought the “no shirt” trend to the red carpet. source John Shearer/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Musgraves ended up taking home the trophy for female artist of the year and album of the year for “Golden Hour.”

