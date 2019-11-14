Kacey Musgraves took Gigi Hadid as her date to the CMA Awards, and they posed in coordinating outfits on the red carpet

- source
- Charles Pulliam/Reuters
- Kacey Musgraves attended the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and brought model Gigi Hadid as her date.
- The two coordinated their outfits on the red carpet, both donning yellow and white ensembles.
- Musgraves wore a $22,000 long-sleeved Valentino gown covered in yellow feathers and multicolored sparkles.
- Hadid, on the other hand, paired a semi-sheer Helmut Lang dress with yellow makeup from artist Patrick Ta.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Wednesday night was big for Kacey Musgraves.
Not only did she perform and take home two awards at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, but she also walked the red carpet with one of her closest friends, Gigi Hadid.
The musician and model posed for photographers in their coordinated ensembles, and even kissed each other on the cheek.
- source
- Charles Pulliam/Reuters
Musgraves also posed by herself on the red carpet, where she looked radiant in a $22,000 gown designed by Valentino.
Her long-sleeved dress was covered from neck to waist in multicolored sparkles, while its skirt and sleeves were embellished with yellow feathers. Musgraves completed the look with a sleek hairstyle and tan pumps.
Hadid, on the other hand, wore a sleeveless, high-neck gown designed by Helmut Lang. The white dress had an opalescent shine.
To get into the spirit of the Country Music Association Awards, Hadid completed her outfit with a pair of white cowboy boots.
- source
- Charles Pulliam/Getty Images
According to an Instagram post from makeup artist Patrick Ta, Hadid also nodded to Musgraves’ ensemble with her eye makeup.
“Yellow Sparkle To Match Kacey Musgraves In Nashville For The CMA’s With Gigi Hadid!” Ta wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight Yellow Sparkle To Match @spaceykacey In Nashville For The CMA’s With @gigihadid ! Hair By @laurapolko Makeup By @patrickta I’m So Obsessed With Straight Eyeliner Lately! I Used @maybelline Sharpenable Gel Pencil Longwear Eyeliner With A Angled Brush. Lipstick Is “755” Nude Thrill! Styled By @mimi #mnyitlook #mnyliner
By the end of the night, Musgraves and Hadid were celebrating more than just fashion. Musgraves took home the awards for music video of the year and female vocalist of the year. She also performed “Rainbow Connection” with her longtime friend and idol, Willie Nelson.
Representatives for Helmut Lang did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
- Read more:
- Kristen Bell made a winter fashion statement by wearing 3 colorful coats in one day
- Laverne Cox is keeping the ‘naked’ trend alive in an almost entirely sheer lace dress
- Emilia Clarke looked ready for the holidays in a ruffled dress with a daring cutout
- Jessica Alba walked the red carpet in a couture gown that was hand-embellished with pearls and ostrich feathers