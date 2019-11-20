Kacey Musgraves transformed her signature long hair with bangs

caption Kacey Musgraves is a musician known for her 2018 album “Golden Hour.” source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Though it’s only November, Kacey Musgraves is already celebrating the holidays in style.

On Tuesday, the musician attended a screening of her upcoming holiday special, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” in New York City. She debuted a new hairstyle on the pink, snow-covered carpet, and also wore a stunning ensemble.

Her long black hair, styled by Giovanni Delgado, now includes wispy bangs.

caption Kacey Musgraves attends a screening of the “Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.” source Manny Carabel/Stringer/Getty Images

Musgraves’ hair wasn’t the only standout feature of her look. She also wore a stunning two-piece ensemble from Georgian designer David Koma. Her long-sleeved crop top was embellished with jewel fringe, as was her matching miniskirt. The set is currently available for pre-order, with the top retailing for $955, and the skirt costing $885.

The musician also carried a Judith Leiber Couture clutch, and wore a $586 pair of Stella Luna heels, which looked like they were made from diamond chains.

caption Kacey Musgraves thanked her stylists on Instagram. source Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

While it’s unclear if Musgraves wore clip-in bangs or got a haircut prior to the event, she did wear drastically different hair to the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 13.

She attended the event with model Gigi Hadid, and wore her signature long locks with a part down the middle.

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” begins streaming November 29 exclusively on Amazon Prime.