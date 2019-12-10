Kacey Musgraves wore an orange trench coat as a dress for one of her boldest looks to date

caption Kacey Musgraves attends a Moschino fashion show in New York City on Monday. source Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves attended the Moschino Prefall 2020 runway show at the New York Transit Museum on Monday.

She donned a shiny orange trench for the event, and wore it like a dress. It had long sleeves, a belt around the waist, and gold buckles on each shoulder.

Musgraves also wore strappy gold heels and carried a matching orange handbag designed by Moschino.

To complete her look, the musician wore her hair in a straight style with a part down the middle – a departure from the wispy bangs she’s been sporting recently.

Kacey Musgraves wore one of her boldest looks to date at the Moschino Prefall 2020 runway show.

On Monday, the “Golden Hour” musician attended the fashion event at the New York Transit Museum, and arrived wearing a Moschino ensemble. Specifically, she wore a shiny orange trench coat styled like a dress.

The garment had long sleeves, a long belt around the waist, and gold buckles attached to each shoulder.

caption Her outfit was designed by Moschino. source Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images

She didn’t stop there. For her handbag, Musgraves carried an orange Moschino wristlet, which had an alligator print and golden charms attached at the handle.

She also wore two red-and-gold bangles above each wrist on the sleeves of her jacket.

caption Nearly every inch of her outfit was orange. source Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images

During the fashion show – which was held inside a subway car – Musgraves sat next to Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, “Riverdale” actor Madelaine Petsch, “Heart to Break” musician Kim Petras, and actor Julia Fox.

Musgraves’ strappy gold sandals stood out from the crowd.

caption Musgraves filmed models as the walked the runway. source Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images

To complete her most recent look, Musgraves wore her hair in a straight style with a part down the middle. The hairdo was a departure from the wispy bangs she began sporting since November.

She first wore bangs at a screening of “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” on November 19.

caption Kacey Musgraves debuted her bangs at a screening of her Christmas special. source Manny Carabel/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore them again two days later while visiting “The Today Show” in New York City.

caption She wore the hairstyle again while visiting “The Today Show.” source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Representatives for Moschino did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

