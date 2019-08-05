Country star Kacey Musgraves is speaking out against gun violence, saying that while she ‘grew up around hunting and guns,’ she believes ‘the system is majorly flawed’

Country singer Kacey Musgraves is using her platform to speak about gun violence following shootings in both Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

On Twitter, Musgraves wrote that now is the time to “hold your politicians accountable. Hold the president accountable. Start paying attention to actual ways we can make change happen.”

After someone told her to stop talking about politics and “stick to the singing,” she responded saying that “the system is majorly flawed.”

She also encouraged the crowd to cheer “somebody f—–g do something” during her set at Lollapalooza on Sunday.

It was a deadly weekend in America. In less than 24 hours, 31 people were killed in mass shootings in both El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and 24 injured after a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. Then, early Sunday morning nine people were killed and 27 were wounded near a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Following these events, country singer Kacey Musgraves is using her platform to advocate for change. On Monday, Musgraves wrote on Twitter that she believes gun violence in America is not a political issue.

“I love keeping things about the music and usually stay out of politics publicly UNTIL it barrels past political party preference points and dangerously encroaches on fundamental human rights,” she wrote. “It’s then not a political issue any more. It’s a matter of heart. Of humanity. Of survival.”

Musgraves’ music sits squarely at the nexus of country and pop, and she’s known for infusing her songs with progressive lyrics. Her song “Follow Your Arrow,” a song which expresses support for LGBTQ people, was censored when she performed it at the Country Music Awards in 2013.

When Musgraves – a touring musician with nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter whose album “Golden Hour” has spent 50 weeks on the Billboard 200 – posted about politics online, one follower told her to “stick to the singing.”

“Stick to the singing Kacey,” he wrote. “You do realize most of your fans are packing at your shows don’t you?”

Musgraves responded to his tweet by calling up her own history with guns.

“I’m from Texas. I grew up around hunting and guns. There’s a time and place for that and even self-protection in ways..but this is different,” she wrote. “The system is majorly flawed and NOBODY NEEDS ANYTHING REMOTELY AUTOMATIC. PERIOD. They’re mass killing machines.”

In a second tweet, she said that now is the time to “hold the president accountable. Start paying attention to actual ways we can make change happen.”

Musgraves also sent “love to anyone out there w/ fear & anxiety” during this “awful period.”

Early Monday morning, Musgraves tagged Donald Trump in a tweet, imploring him to take action. In her post, she wrote that it is “indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES.”

Musgraves also spoke about gun violence on Sunday during her set at the Chicago music festival, Lollapalooza.

“The s–t that’s happening in the last 24 hours – much less everything that’s happened in the last 200 and f—–g 15 days in America. So, I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be f—–g done,” she said

Musgraves continued, encouraging the crowd to shout together: “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody f—–g do something!'”

Musgraves’ public statement to “hold the president accountable” about gun violence, is a rare sentiment in the world of country music, a genre that typically hews closely to conservative American values.

In 2003, Grammy-winning country trio the Dixie Chicks were at the center of controversy after publicly criticizing then-President George W. Bush and US involvement in the Iraq War.

“We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas,” said singer Natalie Mainess while introducing the song “Travelin’ Soldier” at a concert in London. Country fans largely shunned the band following Maines’ statements, and the band struggled to maintain a foothold in the country world in the ensuing years.

“I feel like we are tainted,” Maines said in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone. “I don’t know if we put a tour up, if people would come.”