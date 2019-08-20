A hiker says he survived for 5 days in the rugged Montana wilderness by eating only berries and bugs

caption Kaden Laga, 25, was found after five days lost in the woods. source Search for Kaden Laga/Facebook

On August 11, Kaden Laga, 25, went on a trip with his family.

When they were riding horses along the border of Montana and Idaho, his brother’s horse went lame, so Laga volunteered to hike, according to MTN News.

But along the way, he took a wrong turn and became lost.

Laga survived in the woods for five days while his family -including his wife who is pregnant – searched for him.

Ultimately, after spending days alone wherein he subsisted on creek water, crickets, and berries, he accidentally stumbled into a campground.

He told MTN News the insects were “pretty much tasteless. I told my niece it’s like unbuttered popcorn.”

Meanwhile, Laga’s family organized search and rescue efforts. The 25-year-old man said that he could see helicopters flying overhead.

“I’m like, ‘This is it, they’re going to get me,’ and they just take off into the other direction,” he told Fox 13 Now.

One night, he grew hopeless thinking of his wife Arden back home, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Before Laga left for the trip, Arden asked him to make her a promise, he told Fox 13.

“She looked at me and said, ‘You better promise me that you come home safe,'” Kaden said.

Thinking of her on that first cold, lonely night, he opened his phone and wrote a note, according to MTN News.

“In case I don’t make it out of here I love you, I’ve loved my life with you, and I’m so sorry I left you to be a single mom,” the note said.

But Laga made it – thanks in part to the support of his family, who transformed their home into a command center in their search for Laga, and launching a Facebook page to update friends.

“I was very gifted, blessed, and protected,” he told ABC. “As much as a lot of things went wrong, there were a lot of key things that went right – if I had not gone that way, if I had met an animal, if it would have been rainy at night, there were a lot of things that could have gone wrong that didn’t.

According to Fox 13 Now, he stumbled into a campsite around 1 a.m. on Friday, as a couple was camping with a headlight on. He was reunited with his family by Friday afternoon. According to ABC, the pair were part of the organized rescue effort.

A final update on the Facebook page juxtaposes a smiling Laga with his tattered hiking shoes after five days of wear.

Laga and Arden are due to set out on a pre-scheduled trip to Hawaii where they plan to “rest, reconnect and take things easy.”