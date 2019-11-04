Kaitlynn Carter says her time with Miley Cyrus wasn’t ‘just a summer fling’: ‘I was in love with her’

caption Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus dated over the summer. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her recent relationship with Miley Cyrus in an essay for ELLE magazine, published Monday.

“I was in love with her,” Carter admitted, later adding that the romance “was so much more” than a “summer fling” or a “same-sex affair.”

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star also said that dating a woman helped her understand herself “in a far deeper way than ever before, and not just in terms of my sexual preferences.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her recent relationship with Miley Cyrus, though she never actually uses the singer’s name, in a new essay.

Writing for ELLE magazine, the star of “The Hills: New Beginnings” condemned the notion that her romance was just a “summer fling” and revealed that she had deep feelings for the “Slide Away” singer.

“I was in love with her,” Carter wrote, later adding, “Although the relationship with my friend was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that. This was a profound journey of self-discovery.”

Her “journey of self-discovery” included understanding her own sexuality, as someone who had only had relationships with men up until that point.

“I still don’t feel like I’m in a place to label my sexuality one way or another, but I’m OK with that. It’s something I’m still exploring and figuring out,” she wrote.

Carter explained in the essay that she was “forced to get to know myself in a far deeper way than ever before, and not just in terms of my sexual preferences” after having her “first and only romance with a woman.”

“I’ve also been forced to reckon with who I am as a person,” she explained.

Carter and Cyrus began dating after vacationing in Europe together in August. The trip came after the women both ended their respective marriages to Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Carter split up in September, with the “Malibu” hitmaker going on to date Australian musician Cody Simpson.

Read more:

Miley Cyrus responds to backlash after implying that sexuality is a choice: ‘I was talking s— about sucky guys’

Miley Cyrus says ‘change is inevitable’ after she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter following her split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus defends her dating habits and slams slut-shaming after she was filmed kissing Cody Simpson: ‘Can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!’