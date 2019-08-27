Meet Kaitlynn Carter, the blogger and reality TV star who’s reportedly dating Miley Cyrus

caption Kaitlynn Carter previously appeared on “The Hills: New Beginnings.” source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kaitlynn Carter is a blogger and reality TV show star who was previously married to “The Hills” star Brody Jenner.

She’s also made headlines recently for her reported involvement with singer Miley Cyrus, who just split from husband Liam Hemsworth earlier this month.

Carter and Jenner were together for over four years, and reportedly wed in Bali in 2018.

The blogger is also developing a skincare line in her free time.

Kaitlynn Carter is a blogger and reality TV show star who’s making headlines after reports of PDAs with newly single Miley Cyrus. Most recently, Carter was spotted with the singer at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday.

Carter and Cyrus, who both recently split with their husbands – Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively – reportedly shared a kiss after Cyrus gave an emotional performance of “Slide Away” at the awards ceremony.

Before becoming involved with Cyrus, the 30 year old kept a relatively low-profile, running a blog and and e-commerce site in her spare time. Now, Cyrus fans are speculating that the singer and Carter are secretly a couple, although they’ve yet to confirm or deny those reports.

Here are four things you didn’t know about Kaitlynn Carter.

She dated Brody Jenner for nearly five years before marrying in Bali last year. They split in August.

Carter and Jenner reportedly started dating in 2014, with Jenner proposing to Carter in 2016 while vacationing in Indonesia.

Carter posted a picture of herself and Jenner to Instagram after the engagement, calling herself the “happiest girl in the world.” Jenner, for his part, also said on Instagram that he “couldn’t be more in love” with Carter and was excited to spend the rest of his life with her.

The couple was reportedly married two years later in Bali, and posted some stunning pictures of the event. However, “ET” reported that Carter and Jenner were never legally married, since they didn’t tie the knot officially in the US.

But early last month, the pair announced that they were “amicably” separating, even though they still “love[d] and respect[ed] one another.”

She appeared on “The Hills: New Beginnings” with Jenner before their split.

Carter shared with Us Weekly that she wasn’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of joining “The Hills” reboot show along with Jenner.

“It seemed like kind of a crazy idea for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place,” Carter told the magazine.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” premiered in July of this year, and reunited most of the cast of the original show.

Carter was only a recurring cast member on the first season of the reboot, and it seems unlikely that she’ll return for a second season, given her split with Jenner.

caption Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus were spotted together after the VMAs on Monday. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

Carter and Cyrus spent time in Italy on vacation together before the VMAs.

Shortly after her split with Jenner, Carter traveled with Cyrus to Italy – and was even spotted kissing the “Mother’s Daughter” singer during the trip.

Carter posted numerous photos of her time in Italy to Instagram, including a playful selfie of her and Cyrus. The two women had reportedly been hooking up for a few months before they both split from their husbands.

The photos from the trip even provoked a response of sorts from Jenner and his “Hills” costar Brandon Thomas Lee. Jenner posted a picture of himself to Instagram with the caption “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” seemingly alluding to his split with Carter.

“Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” Lee commented.

After Jenner made a joke about him holding hands with Hemsworth on the beach, Cyrus jumped in.

“Go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” she said in the comments of Jenner’s Instagram post, adding the hashtag #HotGirlSummer and an emoji of two women dancing.

Carter’s blog is now dormant, but she’s changed her focus to developing a skincare line.

Before becoming involved with Cyrus, Carter ran a lifestyle blog called The Western Wild, which she founded in 2014. The blog, which was subsequently renamed “Hey Miss Carter,” appears to be defunct now.

But Carter has said that she’s focused on other endeavors following her split with Jenner. During a live podcast, she revealed she’s “pouring [her] time and energy” into developing a skincare line.

Carter also runs an e-commerce site, called Foray Collective, with her friend Tiana Haraguchi. The site, which was founded in 2015, focuses on emerging brands and designers.