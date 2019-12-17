Kajal Aggarwal will star twice in Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 December 2019 – Lights, camera, action! Kajal Aggarwal will join the NEWLY launched Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds Singapore. The actress revealed on Instagram that she will be in Singapore on the 5th of February 2020 for her live side-by-side unveiling of her first and only figure.









The Indian actress will unveil her world-first figure paired with her interactive set





Besides her figure, fans can step onto a movie set, where they find themselves in a classic scene from Indian cinema together with Kajal. They will be in the midst of a digitally generated earthquake made possible with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture. The celebrity content was filmed exclusively for Madame Tussauds Singapore.





“Since the launch of the Ultimate Film Star Experience in April 2019, we are constantly bringing in more fun and interactives to our attraction. We are absolutely excited to work with Kajal especially with the pairing of her figure to the action-set in the Ultimate Film Star Experience, and we look forward to sharing this experience with her fans,” said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.





The newly launched UFSE spanning 2,500 sq ft, brings guests on a journey through the glitz and glamour of Indian cinema culture from the moment they step through the doors and join the world’s largest celebration of Indian superstars. The unique experience utilises cutting-edge technology like Kinect and AR to give visitors the chance to step into the limelight: https://youtu.be/EmLdC8Vhzq4





Fans can stand a chance to attend the unveiling event, so stay tuned on Madame Tussauds Singapore social media pages for more information.





Madame Tussauds

The ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures.





The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves.



