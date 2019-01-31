Kaley Cuoco says she randomly broke down in tears with crew members while filming a ‘Big Bang Theory’ scene for the final season

- source
- EllenTube
- Kaley Cuoco has been getting emotional over the end of “The Big Bang Theory.”
- Cuoco and the entire cast of the hit CBS show were on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” talking about the series’ 12th and final season.
- The 33-year-old actress said she was getting ready to film a scene with co-star Johnny Galecki just before the holidays when she broke down.
- “We were just rehearsing the scene, and just out of nowhere, I started bawling,” she said. “The crew, all the camera guys and everyone, came out and were like, ‘We’re so glad you cried, because we’ve been waiting to cry.'”
- She said they all had a group hug and all cried for “10 minutes.”
- Previously, Cuoco said she sobbed when they learned the series was ending too.
- “The Big Bang Theory” airs Thursdays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
- Watch the full interview below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.