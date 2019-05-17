Kaley Cuoco shared an emotional behind-the-scenes video from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ series finale: ‘Our final huddle’

By
Kirsten Acuna
-
One of the final moments of

caption
One of the final moments of “The Big Bang Theory” finale showed the gang in one of the show’s traditions, eating Chinese food together.
source
Michael Yarish/CBS

  • The Big Bang Theory” ended its 12-season run on Thursday night with a two-part finale with a few big and unexpected reveals.
  • Shortly after the finale aired, “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast from their final curtain call.
  • Cuoco can be heard screaming out before she and cast mate Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, joined Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg on set.
  • The seven main stars of the CBS comedy gathered together for what Cuoco called one “final huddle.” You can watch the moment below.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.