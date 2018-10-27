People said Kaley Cuoco looked pregnant in a recent photo — and she had the perfect response

caption Kaley Cuoco proved she has no time for negative comments. source John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

Kaley Cuoco noticed people asking if she was pregnant in one of her latest Instagram posts.

She took to her Instagram story to shut down the rumors, and also shut down the negativity.

“But seriously, shut up!” the actress said in her response.

Kale Cuoco is no stranger to shutting down negativity when she sees it, and now she’s turning her attention to people who recently commented on her appearance in a recent Instagram post.

As seen in a video shared by the Daily Mail, the “Big Bang Theory” star took to her Instagram story to address comments under a photo she recently shared in which some people asked if the actress was pregnant.

“Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘are you pregnant?'” Cuoco said in the video.

“It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that,” she added. “I’m not pregnant, I guess it was a pregnant angle. But seriously, shut up!”

Cuoco previously shut down negativity when people left nipple-shaming comments on a recent workout video, and she reminded her audience once again to keep the negativity at bay.

“If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say it,” she concluded. “But we all know that’s not gonna happen, but I thought I’d say it anyway.”