What we know about Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, 2 teens who launched a manhunt after they were named as suspects in 3 murders in Canada

- Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were named as suspects in the murders of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler, and a third unidentified man on Tuesday.
- All three were found dead in northern British Columbia. Officials said Tuesday that McLeod and Schmegelsky may be in Manitoba.
- Here’s what we know about the teen suspects, who are lifelong friends.
Two teens from Vancouver Island, Canada, have been named as suspects in the deaths of three people across British Columbia.
Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, remain at large and authorities say they were last spotted near Gillam, Manitoba.
Here’s what we know about the teens, who are lifelong friends.
The two were reported missing on July 19, when the red and grey Dodge pickup truck they were driving was found set on fire near Dease Lake, British Columbia. The body of an unidentified man was found a little more than a mile away.
The discovery of the burned-out pickup truck came four days after Australian man Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs, roughly 300 miles away.
Initially, Canadian police said there was nothing to connect the disappearance of the teens to the deaths of the couple and the unidentified man.
But on Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reversed course and named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in all three deaths.
At a Tuesday press conference, Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said the pair were last spotted in northern Saskatchewan driving a 2011 gray Toyota Rav 4. Officials said the two are dangerous and should not be approached.
Later Tuesday, RCMP officials in Manitoba said the pair may be in the area of Gillam, Manitoba.
Shortly after that announcement was made, Fox Lake Cree Nation officials said they had found a burned vehicle on their reserve that appears to match the vehicle the teens were last seen driving in. Investigators haven’t confirmed yet whether the teens were driving that SUV.
It’s unclear where the two were headed next. The highway in Gillam ends nearby.
McLeod and Schmegelsky were best friends since elementary school and attended Alberni District Secondary School together, Schmegelsky’s father, Al, said. He added that they had spent the last five weeks working night shifts at a Walmart in their first jobs out of school.
On July 12, the pair traveled from their homes in Port Alberni, on Vancouver Island, to search for work in Whitehorse, Yukon, according to Schmegelsky’s grandmother, Carol Starkey.
Starkey said her grandson had been living with her for the past 2 years. “He was a great kid. I really enjoyed having him,” she told the Vancouver Sun.
Starkey said after the pair arrived in Whitehorse, it wasn’t what they expected, so they decided to move on. She said she didn’t know where they planned to go next.
Schmegelsky’s father said he last talked to his son on July 12, and that Bryer told him that he and McLeod were on their way to Alberta and that they would be without internet connection for awhile.
Schmegelsky said he assumed his son was headed to the city of Red Deer, where Bryer’s cousins live.
The day before his son was named a suspect in the murders of Fowler, Deese, and the unidentified man, Al Schmegelsky said the pair were “good boys” who were just “on an adventure.”
The father speculated that they may have witnessed the murder of the unidentified man and that they were on the run from whoever killed him.
