Kamala Harris is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary on Tuesday.

This comes after multiple news reports detailing friction and an internal revolt among Harris’ campaign staffers.

The Californian blamed her campaign’s demise in part on a lack of funds.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris wrote in an email to supporters and a Medium post. “In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.”

This comes as Harris remained in the low single digits in national and early state polling and after multiple news reports detailing friction and an internal revolt among Harris' campaign staffers.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Shortly after the news broke, a few of Harris’ close family members and campaign staff tweeted out supportive messages appearing to confirm the news.

“I’ve got you. As always,” Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff wrote.

Harris’ national organizing director also confirmed the news.

No regrets. So proud of every volunteer, every precinct captain, every organizer. So proud of @KamalaHarris. Our fight continues. — Anatole Jenkins (@AnatoleJenkins) December 3, 2019

Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, posted a photo of herself with her aunt on Twitter with the message, “I’m so proud of you. I love you.”