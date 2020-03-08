Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

caption Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speak after the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University’s Health and PE Center on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. source Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Democratic candidate Kamala Harris announced her endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Sunday.

She tweeted her support from Selma, Alabama.

Harris dropped out of the race in December after losing her status as a top-tier candidate.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Harry Reid, and Michael Bloomberg have all recently endorsed Biden.

Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president on Sunday morning.

Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December and is among a list of prominent Democrats who have thrown their support behind Biden since his Super Tuesday success.

“I have decided, that I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States,” Harris said in a video that she tweeted from Selma, Alabama Sunday. “I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time. One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who really cares about the people and who can therefore unify the people. And I believe Joe can do that.”

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Harry Reid, and Michael Bloomberg have all endorsed Biden.

Harris’ endorsement Sunday is “particularly striking,” as The New York Times pointed out, considering the fiery exchanges shared between the two candidates the Democratic debates. Most specifically, Harris slamming Biden for his history of opposing school desegregation and busing as well as his civil rights record.

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” she said on the debate stage last June.

“And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”