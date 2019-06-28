‘Americans don’t want a food fight’: Kamala Harris brought the house down by bringing order to the 2020 debate stage

caption Sen. Kamala Harris source Screenshot/NBC News

Sen. Kamala Harris was cheered on Thursday night for attempting to bring order to the 2020 Democratic debate stage.

“Hey guys, you know what, America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we’re going to put food on the table,” Harris said to big cheers.

Several of her competitors on the stage smiled and former Vice President Joe Biden clapped.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Kamala Harris was cheered on Thursday night for attempting to bring order to the 2020 Democratic debate stage.

As several candidates shouted over each other in an attempt to get their point across, Harris cut through the noise.

“Hey guys, you know what, America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we’re going to put food on the table,” Harris said to big cheers, before she went on to argue that Americans shouldn’t have to work more than one job “to have a roof over their head and food on the table.”

Several of her competitors on the stage smiled and former Vice President Joe Biden clapped.

Harris attacked President Donald Trump for “flouting” the strength of the US economy, but not paying attention to the many working-class Americans who are struggling.

“I’m meeting people who are working two and three jobs,” Harris said.

Read more: Kamala Harris is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Harris attacked Trump again a few minutes later while laying out how she’d address immigration as president. She accused the president of dehumanizing migrants, including children.