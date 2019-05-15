Kamala Harris swipes at Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, saying he ‘would be a great running mate’

caption FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris participates in the She the People Presidential Forum in Houston source Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed suggestions she would make a good running mate for Joe Biden by jabbing the former vice president as an ideal running mate for her.

“I think Joe Biden would be a great running mate,” Harris said in New Hampshire Wednesday. “As vice president he’s shown he can do the job.”

Biden has thus far been leading the 22-candidate pack of Democrats, dominating early state polling and bringing large fundraising hauls.

Democratic presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris took a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden, who is also running for president in 2020.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have reportedly mused the idea of backing Biden for president with Harris alongside as his running mate. When asked about the proposal, Harris jabbed at Biden for his long record as vice president, suggesting perhaps he should be her running mate instead.

Because Biden has been trouncing the rest of the Democratic field in polling, both nationally and in early voting state surveys, speculation has been rampant about what kind of running mate would best fit his campaign.

Many of the male presidential candidates running for the Democratic nomination have also been asked about what kind of running mate they would select, and if that would have to be a woman, a person of color, or both.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said he would most likely pick a woman as a running mate if he obtains the nomination.

“It’s hard for me to think of a reason that I would not do that … that would be my preference,” he said, adding that “talking about who I would pick as vice president just feels really premature.”

But when it comes to Harris, she is apparently not entertained by the prospect of being someone’s running mate, at least this early in the 2020 race.