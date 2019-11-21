Kamala Harris has more billionaire donors than any other Democrat running for president

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Billionaires may be “really, really fearful” of Elizabeth Warren, but they seem to like Kamala Harris.

The senator from California has received more donations from billionaires than any other Democrat running for president, an analysis of Federal Election Commission data by Forbes published Monday found. The analysis tracked Federal Election Commission data from January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, and included all itemized donations over $100.

Harris has taken money from 46 billionaires since January 1, including oil heir Gordon and Ann Getty, filmmaker George Lucas, investor Dean Metropoulos, and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, according to Forbes.

New Jersey senator Cory Booker is neck and neck with Harris when it comes to billionaire support, with donations from 45 billionaires, according to Forbes. Booker’s ultra-wealthy donors include hedge fund manager William Ackman, producer Andres Santo Domingo, Google chairman and Booker’s former business partner Eric Schmidt, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Forbes reported.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is third-most popular when it comes to financial backing from billionaires: He has accepted donations from 44 billionaires. South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg has the support of 39, according to Forbes.

The wealth tax is at the forefront of the 2020 presidential debates

Harris’ fellow candidates and senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have turned taking campaign donations from the ultra-wealthy into a taboo in the Democratic presidential primary. Sanders vowed not to accept funds from any billionaires, and even returned a $470 donation from a billionaire’s wife in November, Forbes reported.

Warren, meanwhile, has been outspoken about her stance on the finances of America’s wealthiest people; arguably the most frequently discussed part of her platform is her wealth tax proposal, which would make ultra-wealthy Americans pay the federal government a small percentage of their net worth each year. Warren also sells “billionaire tears” mugs and hosts a wealth tax calculator with thinly veiled swipes at Bill Gates and Leon Cooperman on her campaign website. Despite this stance, the senator from Massachusetts has accepted donations from three billionaires, in addition to funds from the spouses of three additional billionaires, according to Forbes.

Forbes’ analysis of the billionaires funding the 2020 democratic hopefuls comes in the midst of widespread speculation that Harris’ presidential bid may be nearing its end. Politico’s Christopher Cadelago described Harris’ campaign as “sputtering” amid staff layoffs and poor performance in the polls on November 15.

A representative of Harris did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the donations from billionaires.