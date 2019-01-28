Photos show the throngs of supporters at Kamala Harris’ presidential rally in Oakland, California

caption Thousands gathered in Oakland, California, Sunday to witness California Sen. Kamala Harris’ official bid for the 2020 presidential election. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

California Sen. Kamala Harris officially launched her campaign for the 2020 presidential election with a massive rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, on Sunday.

Thousands showed up to witness the first-term senator’s speech.

She advocated for a reformed criminal justice system, immigration reform, and a solution to the gender pay gap, among other issues.

Business Insider was on the scene. Here’s what it was like at the rally.

California Sen. Kamala Harris announced her candidacy for the 2020 presidential election on January 22.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

On January 27, she officially launched her campaign with a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Thousands gathered in downtown Oakland to hear the Democratic candidate speak.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

The line to gain entry into the rally stretched down block…

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

… after block …

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

… after block.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Vendors sold merchandise branded with Harris’ name.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

The senator’s slogan, For The People, stood out on these tote bags.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

And there were handfuls of rally goers sporting these caps.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Some supporters came adorned in their own paraphernalia.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Becky Cecena (left), 68, and Julie Hartford, 57, traveled from the nearby town of Vacaville to witness Harris’ official announcement of her presidential candidacy.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

“I think she’s so smart, and she won’t take crap,” Cecena said about Harris.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Hartford echoed that sentiment. “I think she actually is for the people, like she says,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be nice if we had someone in Washington who actually was?”

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Eventually, attendees began pouring into the plaza outside Oakland City Hall.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Law enforcement estimated that about 10,000 people filled the rally space, with about 12,000 filling in the streets surrounding the Oakland City Hall.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

People carried vibrantly colored posters in support of Harris.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Crowds waited eagerly for the senator to emerge and deliver her speech.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Before Harris took the stage, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir sang the national anthem. SambaFunk, a Bay Area arts collective representing the African diaspora, also performed.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Female empowerment anthems like Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” and Alicia Keys’ “Girl On Fire” blasted through the space.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Harris became the second-ever black woman to serve in the US Senate when she was elected in 2016.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

She’s also the first African-American woman to serve as San Francisco’s District Attorney.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

She’s taken on a big role in the anti-Trump “Resistance” that has sprouted up in opposition to the current administration.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

And she’s backed a number of progressive policies during her years serving in the Senate, like marijuana legalization.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Harris eventually emerged on stage at about 1:30 p.m.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

She was met with thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Her speech was televised on-site for the masses who had gathered.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Many onlookers documented the occasion on their phones.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

She immediately paid homage to her hometown of Oakland and her life-long goal of serving her community.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

“My whole life I’ve only had one client: the people,” Harris said in her speech.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Harris professed her mission to repair what she sees as a broken criminal justice system.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

She detailed her promise to provide Medicare for all Americans.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

And she referenced her tax proposal that would deliver $500 a month in tax credit to lower income families.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

She also emphasized immigration reform, stressing the need to keep the country’s doors open to refugees.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Harris has 25 years of law enforcement experience under her belt, having served two terms as San Francisco’s district attorney and five years as California’s attorney general.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

In her speech, Harris acknowledged that her presidential journey isn’t likely to be an easy one, but that her campaign’s persistence will be a great asset.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

“We know what the doubters will say. It’s the same thing they’ve always said. They’ll say, it’s not your time … they’ll say it can’t be done,” Harris said. “But America’s story has always been written by those who can see what can be, unburdened by what has been.”

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Harris will join several women, including fellow senator Elizabeth Warren, who have already announced their own bids for the 2020 presidential election.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Read more: What women eyeing a run for the White House can expect from voters and the media in 2020