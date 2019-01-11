Stephen Colbert got Kamala Harris to give the strongest hint yet that she may run for president in 2020

caption Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. source The Late Show

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California continued to tease her potential 2020 US presidential run during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show” Thursday night, smiling and telling host Stephen Colbert two words: “I might.”

Harris’ response drew raucous cheers and applause from the audience. The former California attorney general, who has been promoting her book, has made waves lately, amid speculation she may seek the White House.

She is one of several prominent Democrats in a growing field of potential candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump in the next election.

Colbert pointed to the striking clues about her potential presidential bid, namely her media blitz and book tour after the publication of her memoir: “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.”

“Many people who put out books two years before a presidential election do so to introduce themselves in a broad way to the American people,” Colbert said. “Um, are you going to run for president?”

The audience cheered and applauded loudly as Harris pondered her answer.

Watch the moment here »

Harris is one of several prominent Democrats in a growing field of potential candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump in the next election. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced her candidacy earlier in January, and former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro has formed a presidential exploratory committee.

Other potential candidates include Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

Harris is currently serving her first term in the Senate, similar to former President Barack Obama, who, as a first-term senator, was initially criticized for his inexperience after he announced his 2008 presidential campaign. Prior to her role in the Senate, Harris was California’s attorney general and served as the district attorney of San Francisco.

Harris, an Indian American, rose to prominence within the Democratic Party after becoming an outspoken critic of Trump’s immigration policies and political nominees, namely Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“When we talk about the immigration debate, there are powerful forces – including this president – that are attempting to vilify immigrants because they were born in another country,” she said during a CNN interview on Wednesday. “This should offend all of us.”