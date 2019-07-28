Kamala Harris revealed a new proposal to wipe student debt, but people aren’t so sure it’s possible

California Sen. Kamala Harris sparked confusion on Twitter Sunday when she announced a program for student loan debt forgiveness.

Harris tweeted out a specific point that would forgive debts for “Pell Grant recipients who start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities.”

Many latched on to the post to point out the harsh obstacles that would hinder the chances of young small businesses surviving, and therefore, the policy’s efficacy in wiping away debt.

Pell Grants are reserved for students from low-income households, and can provide up to $6,195 for a school year. In the 2017-2018 school year, 7 million people received Pell Grants.

The announcement came as the latest in student debt forgiveness as a popular talking point for 2020 contenders, and included a pledge from Harris to work with Congress to create a $12 billion grant and support program to facilitate startup minority small businesses.

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients who start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019

The proposal is a part of two new policy proposals her campaign said were designed to support closing the wealth gap among black Americans by focusing on investing in higher education and entrepreneurship.

The proposal details that as part of her initiative, “Participants can have up to $20,000 of debt forgiven and candefer=”defer”all of their student loans, interest-free, during a business-formation period that can last for as many as three years. “

However, several users were quick to point out their concerns with how the conditions of the forgiveness didn’t seem to make sense when compared with the harsh realities of the low chances of a business’s success in its first several years.

I work at an incubator in a university that is deeply committed to innovation in a city that has what feels like an incubator in every corner, and this is so absurd… a LOT of new businesses fail, and they take a lot of money and effort regardless of success. Who does this help? https://t.co/pFvaQa7k33 — Camila Londoño (@drClondono) July 28, 2019

Pell Grant recipients inherently face more challenges in obtaining their degree than other students.

Federal data released last year showed that only half of students at four-year universities and colleges who got Pell Grants in 2011 graduated within six years, in comparison to nearly 60 percent of all students.

“There is some threshold at which there are things that colleges don’t have control over and can’t be accountable for, but if you are consistently leaving more students worse off than when they came to you, that doesn’t seem like a worthwhile investment,” said Jessica Thompson, policy and research director at the advocacy group The Institute for College Access and Success, or TICAS, told PBS last year. “Stuff like this is hard, but there’s no question colleges and universities could be doing better for these students.”

Just trying to understand who these people are who were granted pell grants but also have the capital to start a business in a disadvantaged area and can ensure it is successful for at least three years — Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) July 28, 2019

Several of the Democratic candidates for the 2020 Election have included student loan forgiveness in their campaign messaging, much to the delight of voters who are years out of college and still in debt. However, this point proved confusing amid other, perhaps clearer, policies put forth so far in the 2020 race.

What do we want?

STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS FOR PELL GRANT RECIPIENTS

When do we want it?

AFTER OPERATING A BUSINESS FOR THREE YEARS IN DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES https://t.co/NigSLakjUW — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 28, 2019

Overall, the conditions of the program seem to limit the benefits to a very small pool of people.

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for men named Kevin who can bench their wives 10x on the top of a Winnebago traveling at 15 MPH. https://t.co/PKerKgcoms — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 28, 2019

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients who start a hair salon that has a pun name. Shear Madness, Jack the Clipper, Do or Dye, etc — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 28, 2019

this is like one of those things where if you eat a 72oz steak you don’t have to pay for it https://t.co/EsYQu4UaSY — rob (@robwhisman) July 28, 2019

Harris’s previous proposals regarding student debt include making community college free, making four-year public college debt-free, and expanding the income-driven repayment program, which allows borrowers to elect to repay their loans as a percentage of their income.