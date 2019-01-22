This company’s winter boots cost half as much as most other brands — and they’re so nice I even bought pairs for my wife and kids

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Steven John/Business Insider

Kamik offers men’s, women’s, and children’s boots, and also has a line of winter coats and snow pants for kids

Most boots Kamik sells retail for less than $100, yet they are comfortable, rugged, and in many cases even stylish

The company is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices and uses recycled materials whenever possible

I have a pair of Kamik Velox boots that I swear by for winter weather, and the price is right at $70-$110 (depending on color and size).

I own six or seven pairs of boots suitable for use in winter weather, and I can even justify most of them. I have extra warm hiking boots for high altitude cold weather excursions, I have lightweight waterproof boots for winter walks around the neighborhood or in the city, and I have a pair of extra high boots for shoveling the driveway and walk after serious snowfall.

OK, so maybe I can’t justify every pair of boots in my closet, but I can give you plenty of good reasons I have a pair of Kamik Velox boots in there. Let’s go with, say, five reasons.

First, they’re comfortable; they felt great the first time I slipped them on and have only continued to feel better as they break in.

Second, they’re warm thanks to an insulation rated to keep your feet toasty in temperatures well below the freezing point.

Third, the Velox’s outsole is solid and provides plenty of grip, absorbing impact and keeping you upright on uneven terrain or in icy conditions.

Fourth, they’re stylish for a winter boot, with a look as well suited to a pair of jeans as to a pair of snow pants.

And finally, they cost under $100. Yeah, I probably should have led with that one, because anyone who knows winter boots knows that’s a great price for good footwear.

Also, they’re waterproof, which is essential in a decent winter boot anyway, but I figured I might as well point it out.

source Amazon

Notably, the Velox boot is not an exception to the affordability rule; the entire Kamik line is remarkably well-priced. The company sells nearly two dozen styles of men’s boots for under $100 and has many more pairs for under $150. Its women’s and kids’ boots sell for equally affordable prices, and they’re of equal quality to the Velox boots,. I know that because given my initial good experience with the brand, I got pairs for my wife and both kids, too.

See, in my way of thinking, when you find a brand that makes products rivaling the quality of much more expensive brands, you go with the more affordable option. Totally makes sense, right?

The other thing I like about Kamik is their focus on a specific product category. Most companies that have been around as long as Kamik (and as Kamik was founded back in 1898, most haven’t been!) sell a broad range of products and navigating their catalogs can be a serious chore. Not so with this Canadian company committed to quality footwear. Sure, they sell a few coats and snow pants for kids and they offer some slippers and sandals, but by in large, this is a company that makes boots, and boots designed for use in rugged conditions at that.

So if you need your feet to stay warm and dry when it’s cold and wet and you want to look decent and not spend that much cash, either, Kamik is a great company to consider. And if you like the idea of a company committed to sustainable production and environmental protection, so much the better.