A suspected burglar who broke into a Kansas home strapped himself to an inversion table and had to call for help

A Kansas homeowner awoke Tuesday to the sounds of a suspected burglar yelling from his basement, trapped on an inversion table.

The homeowner’s father, Robert Hawkman, told KWCH that the man even took off his shoes and got a container of juice before strapping himself in to the workout device.

But once stuck on the machine, the man quickly grew disoriented and had to call for help.

The homeowner’s father, Robert Hawkman, told the local news station KWCH that the suspected burglar even took off his shoes and made himself at home before strapping in to the device.

“I mean, it’s weird,” Hawkman said. “Why would you take your shoes off, put your driver’s license in it, and leave a container of juice?”

Hawkman said his son awoke to sounds of yelling from his basement, where the suspect was disoriented and stuck on the table.

Inversion tables are flat, swiveling beds often used to treat back or spine issues. Users strap themselves to the beds and rotate until they’re hanging nearly upside down, in a standing position.

Hawkman told KWCH that even a few minutes of using the inversion table can make a person dizzy.

“You do a minute, or two minutes at a time. If you work up to five minutes, you’re gonna be lightheaded,” he said. “It’d be like standing on your head for five or 10 minutes, then getting up, then you can imagine running up a flight of stairs to get out of a house when you know you’re not supposed to be there.”

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Jamey Sanders, and was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, according to KSAL. Authorities alleged that Sanders took a container of cranberry juice from the home.