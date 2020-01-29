An offensive lineman on the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs used his off-seasons to become a doctor

caption Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the first medical doctor to play in the NFL, and will be the first to play in the Super Bowl when his team plays the 49ers on Sunday.

Duvernay-Tardif was in his third year of medical school at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, when he was drafted in 2014.

With the approval from Chiefs head coach Andy Read, he used his off-seasons to finish his degree and fulfill his clinical rotations, and finally earned his four-year degree in 2018.

He once even tried to get “MD” added to his jersey nameplate, but the NFL denied his request.

A Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman earned his medical degree in his free time during off-seasons, and now he’s becoming the first medical doctor to play in a Super Bowl.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a French-speaking Canadian from Montreal, was in his third year at Montreal’s McGill University when he was drafted to the Chiefs in 2014.

With approval from Chiefs head coach Andy Read, he used the off-seasons to complete his work and fulfill his clinical rotations, and he earned his four-year doctor of medicine degree from McGill in 2018.

“You look at the stats, and how long is an average career and all that stuff, with studying medicine I didn’t know what was going to happen, but everything turned out great,” Duvernay-Tardif told CNN. “I think Coach Reid is a big part of that too. He understood what I was trying to do with my study. He gave me the chance to balance both.”

On the Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif is a starting right guard on the offensive line, protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes from hits.

caption Patrick Mahomes, left, with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

He even tried to get “MD” added to his jersey nameplate after graduating in 2018, but the NFL declined his request.

“I think I want people to see me as one of the best student-athletes in the world,” Duvernay-Tardif, 28, told CNN. “Of course you want to be the best football player. You want to be the best doctor. But to be able to combine both at the highest level … I think that’s my biggest accomplishment.”

When celebrating his graduation on Instagram, he wore a white medical coat featuring his number, 76.

At 28, Duvernay-Tardif is young to have doctor qualifications – most students study for at least 10 years before earning their degrees, in both Canada and the US.

Duvernay-Tardif told CNN that he didn’t go to an undergraduate program before medical school, which is usually a normal requirement. Instead, he told Sports Illustrated in 2018, he earned entrance by taking a two-year Canadian program that combines undergraduate studies with high school and applied from there.

When he first got to McGill, he decided to focus on his studies and improve his English language skills before getting back into football, which he had been playing since he was 14. But less than a month into classes, he missed the sport too much and joined the team as a backup defensive lineman.

“I realized then I need football in my life to balance it,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2018. “If I stop one or the other, I am done.”

Duvernay-Tardif told CNN that he hasn’t begun his residency yet. He’s not sure when he’ll start, but it’s definitely in his future.

“I’m still really young. I’m 28. A lot of people are not done with their residency, or haven’t even started their residency, when they were 28. I still have plenty of time. The most important thing is to stay up to speed with the knowledge, for sure,” he told CNN.