Kansas had to recall license plates after issuing hundreds that spelled out a racial slur

Kansas has issued a recall on over 700 license plates that spell out a racial slur.

The license plates said “JAP,” which is offensive to Japanese Americans.

The plates with the lettering are not vanity plates.

As the Pacific Citizen first reported, pictures of the license plates first circulated last year. Keith Kawamoto, who lives in Culver City, California, spotted a car with the Kansas plate. Kawamoto, 70, was shocked. Eventually, he sent letters about what he saw to Kansas officials, including Gov. Jeff Colyer.

“I let them know it is considered a very derogatory racial slur and I don’t think it should be allowed anywhere,” he told NBC News.

A representative for the Kansas Department of Revenue told INSIDER that there are currently 731 active registrations containing the phrase. The plates are not vanity plates, though. They are government-issued license plates with randomly configured letters.

Kawamoto wasn’t the only one upset to see the phrase in use.

Barbara Johnson, a 67-year-old Kansas resident, said that when she read about Kawamoto’s experience in the Pacific Citizen she was reminded of her childhood during World War II.

“It was not a good time to be Japanese because of Pearl Harbor and World War II,” she said. “I recall vividly as a child being called ‘Jap’ – and how it made me feel so small and hurt by being called that.”

Johnson told NBC News that she thought the license plates could have been issued accidentally, because people “just don’t know what it means anymore because it was World War II, a couple of generations ago.”

Rachel Whitten, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Revenue, told INSIDER that the issue came to the board’s attention this fall. That’s when they decided to recall the license plates. At this time, Whitten said she couldn’t say how many recalled license plates had been returned.

Those who own vehicles with license plates that contain the slur were sent a letter Tuesday notifying them of the recall, per NBC News. They were asked to return the plate within 30 days. All vehicles owners will be issued a replacement at no cost. According to the outlet plates not returned in that period will be replaced during an annual review.

“We do take these types of complaints very seriously,” Whitten said. “We appreciate that it was brought to our attention.”

