Kanye West claims Democrats have ‘brainwashed’ black Americans and ‘make them abort their children’

caption Kanye West with radio host Big Boy. source BigBoyTV/YouTube

Kanye West recently discussed politics, religion, and race in an interview with radio host Big Boy.

West said that black people are “brainwashed” because they’re expected “to vote for whoever the white liberals said.”

“Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years, bro,” he said. “Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children.”

He added: “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kanye West recently claimed black Americans have been “brainwashed” by Democrats in an interview with radio host Big Boy, posted to YouTube on Friday.

When asked if he has “turned his back” on black culture, West said he “one hundred percent” has.

“I have turned my back on the idea of victimization mentality,” he said. “We want to spend all our money on luxury as opposed to going and buying some land. America is for sale. And there’s a lot of barren land. Disney bought a lot of it in Florida. But the culture has you focused so much on f—ing somebody bitch, and pulling up in a foreign, and rapping about things that could get you locked up – and then saying you’re about prison reform.”

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro,” he continued. “Come on man, this is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years, bro. What’re you talking about? Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children.”

caption Kanye West is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. source Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images

He added: “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

West said black culture doesn’t actually exist because black Americans are “orphans.”

“My father’s a black panther, my mother got arrested for the sit-ins at age 6. They were fighting for us to have the right to our opinion, not the right to vote for whoever the white liberals said black people are supposed to vote for,” he said.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper also said he resents when people ask him to apologize for his actions and comments, such as interrupting Taylor Swift onstage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards or wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat.

caption Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift and said that Beyoncé should have won instead. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I ain’t apologizing [for] nothing – y’all dealing with grandpa now. I done been through too much,” he said. “I’m the founder of a $3 billion company. You think I’m finna listen to somebody online telling me who I’m supposed to apologize [to]?”

West founded and owns the apparel brand Yeezy, which is not worth $3 billion by any estimates. According to Forbes, West is worth about $150 million, largely thanks to his sneaker partnership with Adidas.

West went on to describe his old music as being “in service to the devil” and said he’s not worried about losing fans anymore because he “only fears and loves God.”

caption Kanye West brought his “Sunday Service” performance to Coachella on Easter. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God,” he said. “I’m telling you, God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before there was cancel culture.”

“Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you would vote for,” he continued. “Everybody think they so woke, but they following the rules of what woke is supposed to be.”

Watch the full interview below.