Kanye West appeared to eat his own earwax in a fan video, and people are disgusted

Rapper Kanye West was filmed appearing to eat his own earwax while attending his Sunday Service gathering, and people on Twitter have a lot of feelings.

A fan also attending the service shared the video to social media with the caption, “So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of Kanye West eating his earwax.”

Other people on Twitter shared their disgust with the rapper, with some even making jokes about the delays on West’s latest album.

Some even referenced West’s controversial moment at the 2009 VMAs when he interrupted Taylor Swift‘s acceptance speech.

So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax ???? pic.twitter.com/LZyungkpDJ — dad bod (@j0rgecastr0) September 1, 2019

People on Twitter were pretty grossed out by the video, which had more than 3 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Others defended the rapper, saying that he hadn’t actually eaten earwax, despite what the video appeared to show.

And some even referenced West’s past hits and controversies, including his infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Several users jokingly blamed West’s apparent earwax-eating as the reason why his latest album, “Yandhi,” still hasn’t been released yet.

West released “ye,” his most recent album, in 2018, amid controversy surrounding his politics and his relationship with Donald Trump. The rapper has teased a September release date for “Yandhi,” something that Kardashian seemed to corroborate in a recent tweet.

Representatives for West didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.