Kanye West gave an impromptu ‘keynote’ address standing on tables at an Apple Store after his Trump meeting

caption Kanye West at a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval office on Thursday. source Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images

Kanye West climbed onto a table in a Washington Apple Store on Thursday to deliver a speech about President Donald Trump and new Make America Great Again hats that West said he designed.

The apparently off-the-cuff speech seemed to leave many people in the store confused.

It came just after West, a vocal Trump supporter, visited Trump in the White House and gave an enthusiastic, erratic 10-minute monologue.

West had mentioned Apple in the White House, saying he wanted Apple to make an “iPlane” for Trump that would replace Air Force One.

West said he had come up with an edited version of Trump’s Make America Great Again hat that said only “Make America Great.”

“It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, ‘Was America ever great for us?'” said West, who met with Trump in the Oval Office earlier Thursday. “So we made an updated hat that said ‘Make America Great.’ Trump wore the hat, so he is open to adjusting and listening.”

TMZ published a photo appearing to show a smiling Trump wearing the hat West described.

You can watch West at the Apple Store below:

“…It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made a updated hat that said, lmake America great, and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening” pic.twitter.com/nKgkDUKtga — Caroline Kelly (@caroline_mkelly) October 11, 2018

Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, was at the store, located less than a mile from Georgetown University, and said on Twitter that no one seemed to know what was happening.

Apple Store employees would not comment on why West was there, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the moment ended with West leaving the store, telling the crowd he was “going to Africa.”

He just asked to give a “keynote” on top a table. He’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/y30F1bU9aj — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

Earlier, West made headlines for delivering an enthusiastic, erratic 10-minute monologue while sitting across from Trump in the Oval Office.

West at one point referred to himself as a “motherf—–” on camera during the White House visit.

“Let’s stop worrying about the future. All we really have is today,” he said, adding: “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now, and he might not have expected to have a crazy motherf—– like Kanye West.”

West has not been shy about his support for Trump, a position unpopular with those who see Trump at odds with the black community. In the White House on Thursday, the rapper and designer mused about politics, racism, his admiration for Trump, and modern culture.

Kanye even mentioned Apple. He said he wanted Apple to build an “iPlane” for Trump to replace Air Force One.