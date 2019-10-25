Please don’t spend money to see Kanye West’s IMAX movie ‘Jesus Is King’

caption Kanye West performing at his ‘Jesus is King’ premiere at The Forum on October 23, 2019. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kanye West and his work have been called many things, but “boring” is never one of them. Well, until now.

West’s new movie “Jesus is King” hit theaters worldwide on Friday – and somehow, the notoriously outrageous rapper managed to make it a truly dull experience. It only lasts 30 minutes and it still felt too long. Worst of all, he expects his fans to pay full movie ticket prices to see it.

As Insider previously reported, that means audiences will pay at least $1.12 every two minutes. And that’s counting the five minutes of credits at the end.

The movie barely features West himself

I can’t even expect West’s die-hard fans to be happy with this pricey tradeoff. He doesn’t even show up onscreen until nearly 20 minutes have passed, and even then, it’s just the back of his head bopping along to the music for about five minutes.

West is then shown sweeping the floor (yes, really) for like, two full minutes.

caption A behind-the-scenes shot of West and his crew at the Roden Crater. source Kanye West/YouTube

The vast majority of the audio-visual experience is footage of his “Sunday Service” choir performing in James Turrell’s art installation “The Roden Crater.”

You won’t really hear any of West’s beloved old songs

The choir members, all dressed in identical brown robes, sing a variety of West’s songs either a cappella or accompanied by a pianist. Most are from West’s new gospel album “Jesus Is King,” which was released around midday on Friday.

If you’re hoping to hear the choir sing some old classics, as they have at West’s previous “Sunday Service” ceremonies, you’ll be largely disappointed. The very few fan-favorite tracks they do perform are so stripped-down and reimagined, they’re barely recognizable. (I have listened to “Ultralight Beam” approximately three billion times, and I didn’t even realize the choir had performed it until the end credits.)

caption A behind-the-scenes shot of the “Sunday Service” choir. source Kanye West/YouTube

The best part of the film comes near the end, when West and a small group of men perform an acoustic reimagining of “Street Lights” from his 2008 album “808s & Heartbreak.” The scene is followed by a few minutes of West singing and cradling his infant son, Psalm. Then it’s over.

Elevating expectations by releasing ‘Jesus Is King’ in theaters was a huge mistake

The film is described as a “one-of-a-kind experience” on its official website. But it’s unclear why.

If you’re expecting a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of West’s highly anticipated, oft-delayed ninth studio album, it’s certainly not that.

If you’re hoping for an exciting performance art piece helmed by a modern icon, à la Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, or an inventive longform music video, à la Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” it’s neither of those things either.

“Jesus Is King” is dominated by lingering shots of the choir director, title cards with quotes from the gospel, an extended closeup on one singer’s face, and random footage of nature – like a deer running through grass and dandelions blowing in the wind.

caption West premiered a short clip of “Jesus Is King” on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” source Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

To be sure, Turrell’s never-before-seen art installation is gorgeous and West’s choir is extremely talented. But the Nick Knight-directed project lacks any interesting insights or exciting moments of creativity.

It could’ve been a very cool YouTube video. It would’ve even felt fair to release it as an exclusive on some streaming platform, like Apple Music or Amazon Prime.

But instead, largely thanks to all the hype, “Jesus Is King” is sparse and underwhelming.