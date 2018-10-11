Kanye West revealed his iPhone lock code while in the Oval Office, and it’s 000000

By
Kif Leswing, Business Insider US
-
Kanye West shows Donald Trump his design for iPlane 1.

caption
Kanye West shows Donald Trump his design for iPlane 1.
source
Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images

  • Kanye West was in the Oval Office on Thursday for a press conference with President Donald Trump.
  • During the conference, Kanye produced an image of what he called the “iPlane One,” a hydrogen-powered plane that he believes should replace Air Force One.
  • While unlocking his iPhone X, he revealed to the cameras that his passcode is “000000.” He apparently does not use Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition software.
  • Kanye said “we’re going to have Apple, an American company, work on this plane.”
  • Apple, which does not make planes, declined to comment.
  • Kanye seems to be obsessed with Apple.
  • Last week, before deleting his Twitter account, he tweeted a misspelled homage to Apple executives and Laurene Powell, the widow of Steve Jobs: “We unofficially work for Steve Johnny Tim and Lorraine. Everything we do at YZY is to be an arm (branch) of what our hero Steve has created. With love.”
  • Kanye’s Yeezy brand is not affiliated with Apple.
  • Kanye West has faced criticism in recent weeks for his political commentary, including calling for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery in the United States.