Kanye West shares a photo of him and Zuck singing karaoke — and he says they sang Backstreet Boys

- source
- Getty Images
- Kanye West tweeted a photo on Wednesday night that appears to show him singing karaoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as an entourage.
- West says that they sang “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.
- It’s not clear when the photo was taken.
- Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Times published a bombshell report that detailed the response of Zuckerberg and other top execs to the string of crises that has consumed Facebook – including word that the social network had considered banning Donald Trump in 2015.
- West was a vocal Trump supporter until he decided to step back from politics.
- Back in 2016, Kanye asked Zuckerberg for $1 billion to pursue his art.
- Sometimes, the picture says it all, so here you go:
We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP
— ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018