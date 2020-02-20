Kanye West ditched Kim Kardashian in an elevator so she had to carry all their bags — and the video will make you both laugh and cringe

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have been married since 2014. source Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West recently shared a video of herself canoodling with her husband, Kanye West, in an elevator.

At the end of the video, a grinning Kanye ditches Kim in the elevator behind him, leaving her to carry all their bags.

The elevator door even begins to close on her as she gathers all their items.

People on Twitter are both laughing and cringing at the awkward interaction.

People on social media are roasting Kanye West after he was filmed ignoring his wife (again).

Kim Kardashian West shared a video on Wednesday of the couple canoodling in an elevator. After the door opens, however, her grinning husband strides out and leaves her behind to carry all their bags.

The video was reposted on Instagram by the popular gossip account @hollywoodunlocked, and commenters were quick to share their reactions.

“The way she grabbed her own bags is sending me,” one person wrote, adding three laughing-while-crying emojis.

“Lol….Kanye had zero f—s….He was like Dem your bags u can take them and with a smile on his face,” wrote another.

Many people on Twitter responded similarly.

Lol I truly be interested in what their marriage dynamics is like cause these videos be sending me — JB ☀️???????? (@Sash_Shere) February 20, 2020

Kanye really just left Kim to get the bags while the elevator closed on her ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ObIfcCosSw — Lorennah (@lorennah_g) February 20, 2020

Others thought it was a sweet moment and said it represented a happy marriage.

Everyday I’m reminded good marriages exist thanks to these two — ❄Queen In The North❄ (@BossladyMsibi) February 20, 2020

This is the second time this week that an awkward video of Kardashian West and West has made the rounds online. On Sunday, when the couple were featured on the jumbotron at the NBA All-Star game, Kardashian West leaned in for a kiss – only to have West seemingly ignore her.