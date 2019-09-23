Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are collectively worth over half a billion dollars. Here’s a look inside the couple’s real-estate portfolio, from their sprawling Wyoming ranch to their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

caption Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala. source Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Kanye West, who topped Forbes’ list of the year’s highest-paid hip-hop artists, recently bought a $14 million ranch in Wyoming. The ranch reportedly spans 1,400 acres of land about 75 miles east of Yellowstone National Park.

The impressive property is just one piece of the real estate portfolio West shares with his equally famous wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Read more: Kanye West has made $150 million off his music and Yeezy merchandise this year alone. Here’s how the highest-paid hip-hop artist of 2019 made his fortune – and how he spends it.

West recently tried to build an affordable housing development on his 300-acre property in Calabasas, just across Ventura highway from the pair’s mansion in Hidden Hills. West also gifted Kardashian West a $14 million condo on South Beach, and they were previously attached to a Soho apartment that is currently for sale.

A representative for West didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Keep reading for an inside look at the couple’s luxurious properties.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West will make a combined $222 million this year alone and are collectively worth over $500 million, according to Forbes. Their high net worths allow them to dabble in the luxury real estate market.

source Getty Images

Source: Forbes, Forbes, Forbes

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that West bought a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, 75 miles east of Yellowstone National Park.

source J. P. King Auction Company

Source: TMZ, Business Insider

Known as Monster Lake Ranch, the property is said to span more than 1,400 acres.

source J.P. King Auction Company

Source: TMZ, Business Insider, J. P. King

The ranch features a restaurant and saloon, horse barns, and a state-of-the-art shooting range.

source J. P. King Auction Company

Source: Business Insider, J. P. King

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian West said she envisions spending summers and weekends there. She’s already given a glimpse of the ranch on Instagram.

source J.P. King Auction Company

Source: Insider

That isn’t the pair’s only vacation home. Last winter, West bought a $14 million condo in the luxurious Faena House on Miami Beach as a Christmas present for his wife.

source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The four-bedroom, 4,700-square-foot South Beach condo has floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound terrace.

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian check out their new Miami condo. source Splash News

Source: LA Times

West is also interested in becoming a developer. Earlier this summer, he attempted to create an affordable housing development on 300 acres of his land in Calabasas.

source Getty Images

Source: The Real Deal

He built “Star Wars”-inspired domes, but didn’t have the necessary permits. As a result, the city of Los Angeles asked him to secure the permits or tear down the structures. West maintained that they were temporary prototypes but agreed to tear them down.

caption West’s prototypes before they were demolished. source Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

Source: Insider

“I’m going to be one of the biggest real estate developers of all time, like what Howard Hughes is to aircraft and what Henry Ford was to cars,” West told Charlamagne Tha God in a 2018 radio interview. “Anybody who’s been to any of my cribs knows that I’m super into developing homes.”

source Getty

Source: Kanye West/YouTube

West and Kardashian West bought a home in Hidden Hills for $20 million in 2014. They then spent four years and another $20 million renovating it. The home is worth $60 million now, according to Kardashian West’s mom, Kris Jenner.

Source: E! Online, People, Kris Jenner/Twitter

The mansion is their primary residence and spans 15,667 square feet. The couple has always been particularly private about showing the home on social media, but Kardashian West filmed an installment of Vogue’s “73 Questions” series at the home in April 2019.

source Vogue/YouTube

Source: Vogue/YouTube, Insider

In the video, Kardashian West described their monochromatic, airy space as “a minimal monastery.”

source Vogue/YouTube

Source: Vogue/YouTube, Business Insider

The video showcases unbelievable features like flat sinks and floor to ceiling windows that bring in incredible natural light.

source Vogue/YouTube

Source: Vogue/YouTube, Insider

The couple previously lived in a 9,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion bought in 2013 for $11 million. They sold the home in 2017 for $17.8 million to Ukrainian billionaire Marina Acton. She later sold the house for $14 million in 2018.

caption An aerial view of Bel Air. source Getty Images

Source: People, Business Insider

Kardashian West reportedly bought a $1.6 million condo in the area in 2017. Her mom also bought two condos in the same luxury building.

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Source: LA Times

West also previously owned a condo in New York City. He bought one unit in a Soho apartment building in 2004 and combined it with an adjacent unit in 2006 to achieve the current 2,427-square-foot open layout.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: Business Insider, CORE Real Estate

The condo was sold in 2018 and just went back on the market for $4.7 million.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: Business Insider

The monochromatic apartment plays into the couple’s sleek, minimalistic approach perfectly.