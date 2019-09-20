Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former Soho apartment just hit the market for $4.7 million. Take a look inside.

caption West purchased two next-door apartments — the first in 2004 and the second in 2006 — and combined them to create the current unit, a representative of CORE Real Estate told Business Insider. source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

A Soho apartment once owned by Kanye West is on the market for $4.7 million, a representative of luxury broker CORE Real Estate told Business Insider.

The one-bedroom apartment features a home automation system, custom lighting and sound systems, and access to a shared rooftop deck with panoramic views of lower Manhattan, according to CORE Real Estate.

West first moved into the unit in 2004 and sold it to its current owner last year, a representative of CORE Real Estate told Business Insider.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For $4.7 million, you can live like a Kardashian.

A 2,427-square-foot apartment that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West once called home is for sale, CORE Real Estate, the brokerage firm handling the sale, told Business Insider. The apartment is in the trendy Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

West purchased two next-door apartments – the first in 2004 and the second in 2006 – and combined them to create the current unit, a representative of CORE Real Estate told Business Insider. The one-bedroom apartment features a home automation system, custom lighting and sound systems, in-unit laundry, a doorman, two storage units, and access to a shared rooftop deck with panoramic views of lower Manhattan, according to CORE Real Estate. The musician and fashion designer sold the unit to its current owner last year.

Read more: Kanye West just bought a $14 million Wyoming ranch. Take a look at the massive property that comes with a saloon, an events venue, and a shooting range.

Keep reading to take a look inside West’s former digs.

The apartment is located at 25 West Houston Street in Manhattan.

source Google Maps

Source: CORE Real Estate

When you walk into the apartment, the first thing you see is the foyer. It has a sleek and modern look — and as a bonus, it has hidden floor-to-ceiling storage.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

There is also a powder room …

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

… on the way into the main living space.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

The open-concept layout and ten-foot ceilings make the room feel bright and airy.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

Here is a close up of the kitchen.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

The minimalist style extends into the master suite.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

The bedroom has heated floors …

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

… and plenty of closet space to store Yeezy styles.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate

The master bath uses the same stone as the kitchen.

source Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images for CORE

Source: CORE Real Estate