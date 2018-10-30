‘My eyes are now wide open’: Kanye West says he’s been ‘used’ and plans to quit politics

Kanye West said he’s “distancing himself from politics” to focus on creative work.

West – a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump – said he’s been “used” to spread messages he doesn’t believe in.

The fallout follows a dispute with Candace Owens, who said West designed a logo for “Blexit,” a movement to convince African-Americans to leave the Democratic party. West said he didn’t design the logo.

In a move that’s being hailed as a “Yexit,” Kanye West said Tuesday he was quitting politics to focus on his creative work.

“My eyes are now wide open,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

West said he’s been “used” to spread messages he doesn’t believe in. He singled out Candace Owens, a conspiracy theorist and the outreach director for Turning Point USA, a conservative outreach organization that targets college students.

At Turning Point USA’s black leadership summit on Saturday, Owens said West designed a logo for “Blexit” – a movement she invented hoping to get African-Americans to leave the Democratic party.

West said on Twitter he didn’t create the logo, but merely introduced Owens to the person who did.

“I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” West said.

In a series of tweets, West outlined some of his political beliefs before explaining that he was leaving politics.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

West has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump since the beginning of his presidency and met with him in the Oval Office earlier in October.