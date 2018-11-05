Kanye West says his favorite restaurant is McDonald’s, but he bought the rights to open locations of 2 other fast-food burger chains

caption Kanye West’s favorite restaurant is McDonald’s. source Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kanye West tweeted “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant” this weekend.

West has a long history of fast-food obsession, name-dropping chains including McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Ruby Tuesdays in songs.

However, West has made investments in McDonald’s rivals, buying the rights to franchise Fatburger and – as a wedding president to Kim Kardashian-West – Burger King.

Kanye West’s favorite restaurant is McDonald’s, according to the rapper. But, West’s obsession with fast food goes far beyond a single burger chain.

On Sunday, West tweeted: “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant”.

The declaration should come as no surprise for people familiar with West. In 2016, the rapper tweeted: “McDonalds is my favorite brand.” It stands to reason that the chain is also West’s favorite restaurant.

West also penned a poem in 2016 called “The McDonald’s Man” in a magazine written to accompany Frank Ocean’s sophomore album,”Blonde.”

Here are a couple of lines:

“McDonalds, damn Them french fries look good tho I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries Even the McRib was jealous of the fries I could see it through his artificial meat eyes”

While McDonald’s may be West’s favorite restaurant, it is not the only chain the rapper appreciates. In fact, when it comes to financial investments, West has bet on McDonald’s burger rivals.

In 2008, West bought the rights to open 10 Fatburger locations in Chicago. When he married Kim Kardashian in 2014, he reportedly bought her the rights to open 10 Burger King franchises located throughout Europe – though no locations were ultimately opened in the Kardashian-West name.

Beyond franchise purchases, West has name-dropped a number of restaurant chains besides McDonald’s.

In 2016, rapper Schoolboy Q released a new song called ‘THat Part,’ which featured Kanye West, who dropped in a line about Chipotle:

“Beggars can’t be chooser, b—-, this ain’t Chipotle,” raps West.

The line provided some of the best social media marketing that Chipotle had experienced in the aftermath of the E. coli scandal, and it didn’t cost the burrito chain a penny. West has been a dedicated Chipotle customer since at least 2007, when he introduced fellow hip-hop artist Big Sean to the chain.

West has also name-dropped Ruby Tuesdays, Fridays, and a Burger King slogan – all in a single line.

“Says she want diamonds, I took her to Ruby Tuesdays, If we up in Fridays, I still have it my way,” he rapped in his 2005 track “Gone,” notes Genius.

Appreciation for fast food also runs in West’s family.

West’s father, Ray West, founded the Good Water Store and Cafe in Lexington Park, Maryland, in 2006. Meanwhile, the Kardashians have serious sway in the world of fast food. In 2016, McDonald’s sent Kim gift cards and a Givenchy wallet after the star wrote a blog post about her favorite fast-food menu items.