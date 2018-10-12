Kanye West took over the Oval Office in front of Trump — here’s the full video of their meeting

- source
- Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images
- Kanye West held court in the Oval Office in front of President Donald Trump on Thursday.
- TV cameras captured their planned encounter, during which the rapper and designer mused about politics, racism, his admiration for Trump, modern culture, MAGA hats, and hydrogen-powered planes.
- Trump sat across from Kanye at the Resolute Desk while the musician launched into extended monologues about life and art as the world watched, and commented, on television and social media.
- Kanye is not been shy about his support for Trump, who remains a deeply unpopular president nearly two years into his first term. His commentary about the president has garnered both praise and rebuke from voters, fans, pundits, fellow artists, and more.
- But by all accounts, Kanye is unbothered by the criticism. Speaking about his meeting with Trump, the rapper said, “It is good energy in this.”
Watch the full video of Kanye West and Trump in the Oval Office via NBC News: