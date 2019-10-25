Kanye West banned his 6-year-old daughter from wearing makeup and crop tops: ‘I think and feel differently now that I’m Christian’

caption Kanye West is expected to release his new album “Jesus Is King” any day now. source Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rapper Kanye West has banned his daughter North from wearing makeup and crop tops due to his newfound Christian faith, according to interviews with both West and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

“I don’t think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was two years old,” West said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.

“I think and feel differently now, now that I’m Christian,” the rapper continued.

Kardashian West shared a similar statement with “E! News” recently.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” she said, adding, “it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now.”

West’s wife Kim Kardashian West also spoke about her daughter’s relationship to makeup in a recent interview with “E! News.”

“North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” the reality star said.

“It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what’s best.”

And at a recent event to promote her new makeup line, Kim even shared that she’d gotten “in trouble” for letting North wear makeup previously.

“I’d let her wear – you know, she has a little red for Christmas – I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip” she said, adding, “So I kind of got in trouble for that.”

Merry Christmas ???? pic.twitter.com/SQRHMpVrzq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

Kim revealed her husband wasn’t supportive of North’s foray into cosmetics.

“I think [West] had it. He changed all the rules,” she said. “So now, it’s no more makeup.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s religion has caused him to speak up about his female family members’ fashion senses. A recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” revealed that the rapper nearly derailed Kim’s eye-catching Met Gala look because it was “too sexy.”

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attended the Met Gala together in May. source Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kanye also made headlines recently when he casually mentioned that he’d asked those working on his upcoming album “Jesus Is King” – which still hasn’t been released yet, despite months of speculation – to abstain from premarital sex.