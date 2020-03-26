Kanye West’s plans for his Wyoming mansion include a skate park, a ‘portal,’ and a ‘urine garden’

caption Kanye West showed off designs for a “urine garden.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kanye West said he plans to have a “urine garden” on his 4,000 acre Wyoming ranch.

West showed designs and diagrams for some of his “ecological” ideas to The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging profile piece released on Wednesday.

His “urine” garden is set to use an “aquaponic-like system that converts human waste into plant food.”

He also intends to grow a vegetable garden, orchards, and build a skate park, pond, “bio pool” and even a “hydrogen pulse detonation pump” – a shower – which will be called “the portal.”

Kanye West plans to feature a “urine garden” on his family’s sprawling Wyoming ranch property.

The rapper sat down with The Wall Street Journal for a wide-ranging interview, which was released on Wednesday, and shared some of his eccentric plans for the 4,000 acre compound.

West’s “urine garden” is just one idea for his proposed ecological property which will use an “aquaponic-like system that converts human waste into plant food.”

He also shared designs and diagrams architects and artists have drawn up for a future vegetable garden, orchards, a pond, and a “bio pool” on the property.

The 42-year-old also intends to build a “hydrogen pulse detonation pump” – which will act as a shower – with the entrance to be called “the portal.”

Another idea was a “series of seven dome-shaped rooms to be part of a closed-loop ecology for energy and water capture.”

Aside from his waste-recycling system plans, the father-of-four also showed off sketches for a potential skate park.

The husband of Kim Kardashian-West opted for a change in scenery from Los Angeles after staying in a resort in Wyoming last year.

In September 2019 he purchased his first $14 million dollar sheep ranch near Cody and then a second working ranch in the state for approximately the same value.

The rapper plans on basing his Yeezy fashion line in Wyoming and even told the Wall Street Journal he is now flying Los Angeles employees to and from the ranch during the working week.

