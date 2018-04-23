Kanye West praises Elon Musk, says his Tesla is the ‘funnest’ car he’s ever driven

caption In March, Musk mentioned West when asked who inspires him during a Q&A session at South by Southwest. source Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

On Sunday, Kanye West praised Elon Musk and Tesla on Twitter, calling his Tesla vehicle “the funnest car I’ve ever driven.”

West didn’t specify which vehicle he was referring to, but earlier this month, Platinum Motorsports posted photos on Instagram of a Model S luxury sedan it had painted for West.

In 2015, Musk wrote West's entry in Time's 100 Most Influential People issue, and mentioned West when asked who inspired him at South by Southwest in March.

“I really love my Tesla. I’m in the future. Thank you Elon,” he wrote on Sunday.

West also said he had heard the company’s fully-electric vehicles are environmentally-friendly.

Musk has praised West on multiple occasions in the past. In 2015, Musk wrote West’s entry in Time’s 100 Most Influential People issue.

“Kanye West would be the first person to tell you he belongs on this list,” Musk wrote. “The dude doesn’t believe in false modesty, and he shouldn’t. Kanye’s belief in himself and his incredible tenacity-he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut-got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose … He’s not afraid of being judged or ridiculed in the process. Kanye’s been playing the long game all along, and we’re only just beginning to see why.”

“Everyone in this room is inspired by you – who are you inspired by,” Musk was asked.

“Well, Kanye West, obviously,” Musk replied.

On Thursday, West used Twitter to announce two new albums he said he will release in early June. West said a seven-song, currently untitled solo album will arrive on June 1; and a collaborative album with Kid Cudi, called “Kids See Ghost,” will become available on June 8.