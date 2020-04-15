Kanye West signals he’ll vote for Donald Trump in 2020: ‘We know who I’m voting on’

caption Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Kanye West appears likely to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a new interview with GQ.

West, who wore a red MAGA hat in the Oval Office during a meeting with Trump in October 2018, told GQ: “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office.”

The rapper went on to say that he “definitely” plans on voting in 2020, adding, “And we know who I’m voting on.”

West, who in October 2018 made a controversial visit to the Oval Office in which he referred to himself as a “motherf—er,” was asked about his transition from criticizing one Republican president, George W. Bush, to embracing another.

The rapper famously said Bush “doesn’t care about black people” in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Years later, West shocked the world when he tweeted a photo of himself wearing one of Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats.

West was asked: “A lot of the reaction to you wearing the hat was ‘How could the guy who gave us the gift of ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people’ now do this?'”

He replied: “Black people are controlled by emotions through the media. The media puts musicians, artists, celebrities, actors in a position to be the face of the race, that really don’t have any power and really are just working for white people. When it’s said like that, it’s kind of obvious, right? We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us. So let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.”

As the conversation continued, West transitioned into talking about his views on the current state of the country and the 2020 election.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property,” West said.

West was if he plans to speak about the 2020 election or if his interests are elsewhere. He said that he is “definitely voting this time.”

“And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over,” he added. “Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”