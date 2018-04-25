Kanye West tweets a photo of himself wearing Trump’s red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat as Trump calls his praise ‘very cool!’

source Getty

Kanye West took his apparent “love” for President Donald Trump to a new level on Wednesday afternoon when he tweeted a selfie of him wearing one of Trump’s infamous “Make America Great Again” hats.

Earlier on Wednesday, West tweeted that he loves the president.

Trump responded to West’s tweets with his own tweet, stating, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”

The tweet, in which West was joined by two unidentified males, included the caption, “We got love.” It was followed by an additional tweet in which West proudly proclaimed (with numerous flame emojis) that his “Make America Great Again” hat is signed by Trump.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, West sent shockwaves across social media when he tweeted, “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West was apparently then contacted by his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who asked him to make his feelings on the president more “clear.” Subsequently, he tweeted, “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself asked him to make his feelings on the president more clear.”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

The controversial rapper has been extremely active on Twitter in recent days, offering his thoughts on an array of topics. His views on politics, in particular, have generated a significant amount of discussion.