Kanye West said he’ll vote for Trump because buying real estate is better now, and former fans say it’s ’embarrassingly hilarious’

caption Kanye West infamously met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2018. source Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images

Kanye West recently confirmed that he’s planning to vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office,” he told GQ. “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on.”

He added: “I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! ‘Jesus Is King’ was No. 1!”

West’s comments have drawn renewed criticism online, especially from former fans of the rapper, one of whom called him “embarrassingly hilarious.”

The 42-year-old father of four has said he didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election, but has been a vocal supporter of Trump for years.

“I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over,” West told GQ. “Because guess what: I’m still here! ‘Jesus Is King’ was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her.”

“What kind of campaign is that, anyway?” he continued. “That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion!”

West released his ninth studio album, “Jesus Is King,” in October 2019. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but was met with mixed reviews. It was ranked No. 2 on Insider’s list of the year’s most disappointing albums, and many fans were similarly underwhelmed.

16. Jesus Is King By far Kanye’s worst album. A disoriented, disorganised, unfinished, mess of an album. And this came after countless delays, a long time in the making and a seemingly infinite hype train. This is horrible. 1.5/10 pic.twitter.com/OS0h6gdevg — revival is a classic (@zokodog) April 12, 2020

Indeed, many of West’s longtime listeners have seemed to lose respect for him in recent years, especially since he began wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and praising Trump’s “dragon energy.”

His new comments about Trump have drawn renewed criticism online, especially from former fans of the rapper. SB Nation writer Zito Madu called him “embarrassingly hilarious.”

“Whole interview is about how he’s living for God and vibrating at a higher level, then he’s like ‘look, I’m voting for the guy who makes life better for me as a rich person,'” Madu tweeted.

Whole interview is about how he's living for God and vibrating at a higher level, then he's like " look, I'm voting for the guy who makes life better for me as a rich person" — Zito (@_Zeets) April 15, 2020

Music journalist Jeremy Gordon expressed a similar sentiment: “Semi-wistfully recalling the 2010-2016 bubble I lived in where everything Kanye said/did was axiomatically treated as Tight and Good, as he reveals he’s voting for Trump again because buying real estate is better now.”

“Personally, it wasn’t very difficult to disengage from Kanye because his music got noticeably worse,” Gordon continued. “If it hadn’t? Now there would be a moral dilemma worth blogging about….”

Personally, it wasn't very difficult to disengage from Kanye because his music got noticeably worse. If it hadn't? Now there would be a moral dilemma worth blogging about…. — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) April 15, 2020

Many more critics – most of whom, apparently, were once fans of West – called him “embarrassing” and “elitist.”

if you still stan kanye, i’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/1ABEYRyigg — i l e a n a (@theburningyoung) April 15, 2020

Kanye West is so embarrassing now — Saint-Lorent (@_paigeloren) April 15, 2020

Remember when everyone accused Taylor of being a right wing white supremacist while Kanye and Kim somehow represented progressives? Yeah, safe to say you all got that one wrong. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 16, 2020

I like how ppl acting shocked that Kanye's ass is picking his class interests when voting. No shit. Plutes gonna plute. I don't give a fuck how much he pretends to relate to ppl, he's an out of touch elitist who will vote based on his class interests. They always stick together — Blakeley (@BlakeleyBartley) April 15, 2020

Naturally, Trump supporters praised West and thanked him for the endorsement.

Kanye West just announced today that he will cast his first vote EVER for President Donald J. Trump! Thank you, Kanye! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 16, 2020

“The musician, designer and entrepreneur told GQ in a lengthy series of interviews published

Wednesday that despite all the waves it created when he donned a MAGA hat, he remains with @TeamTrump.” There’s no better team, @kanyewest! https://t.co/OrdKmxLKKm — Ryann McEnany (@RyannMcEnany) April 15, 2020

Good for him! Freedom and liberation comes in many shapes. The freedom to express your beliefs is a right we must preserve as individuals and Americans. Viva Trump! — elizabeth (@elizabe30069341) April 16, 2020

